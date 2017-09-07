Disha Patani's character in 'Baaghi 2' to meet the same fate as that of 'Ms Dhoni: The Untold Story'?

Tiger Shroff and his girlfriend Disha Patani are coming together on screen for the sequel of the hit film, Baaghi. Their first outing on the big screen is eagerly awaited, especially after the sizzling chemistry they shared in the music video Befikra. However, we hear that Disha will not have too much screen time with her beau in the film. “Disha will have a small, but impactful role in the film that will be a revenge drama,” says a source.

Incidentally, even in her debut film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha did not have much screen time. Her character dies before the interval. But the actress made quite an impact in the small, but pivotal role as Sushant Singh Rajput’ s (Dhoni in the film) girlfriend. The film was a Rs 100 crore hit. Looks like the makers of Baaghi 2 are hoping that Disha will create the same magic in their film.

In the recent past, there have been several examples of movies where heroines have died early on and the films have gone on to become hugely successful. Maybe, the sympathy factor works in their favour, especially if the film’s antagonist has had a hand in her death. And if the plot revolves around the hero avenging his lover’s death, all the better.

Short life on screen

Shraddha Kapoor in Ek Villain

This thriller with revenge as its theme saw Shraddha Kapoor murdered by a serial killer Riteish Deshmukh. Sidharth Malhotra, who himself is a criminal, vows to track down his wife’s murderer and extract his pound of flesh. This villainous saga was a Rs 100-crore hit.

Yami Gautam in Badlapur

It is Yami’s murder during a car hijack that transforms her charming husband Varun Dhawan into a beast looking for revenge. This Sriram Raghavan directorial had Yami in a small role, but the story begins after she dies!

Yami Gautam in Kaabil

One of this year’s biggest hits had a visually-impaired Hrithik Roshan single-handedly going after the guys who rape his wife, Yami, who commits suicide after the attack on her. The film despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees entered the Rs 100-crore club.