Disha Patani joins Deepika Padukone for a coffee brand endorsement

Right from the time Disha Patani entered the film industry, she has called Deepika Padukone her role model.

In fact, in the last two years, she has made sure her core team is almost similar to that of DP. And guess what? It’s working for the newcomer. While she has two films lined up, she’s also being signed for a few brand deals.

The recent endorsement she bagged with a coffee company has also helped her join her favourite heroine, who’s already the face of another product by the same brand. Says a source, “The brand team wanted a young and popular face for their ready-to-make frappucino product, and Disha was the one they were looking out for.” The Baaghi 2 actress, we hear, got a whopper of a deal!