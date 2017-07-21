Disha Patani gives the sweetest compliment to 'Munna Michael' Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff always have nicest things to say for each other.

And as Tiger's film Munna Michael hits screens today, Disha had sweetest compliment for her beau. Disha posted a picture from the theatre saying " Munna Michael what a package, don't forget to watch it. Tiger you are a star"

#munnamichael what a package!!! guys don't forget to watch it today tiger you are a star A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

The two were spotted at a special screening of Munna Michael in Mumbai last night, where Tiger flaunted a pink T-shirt while Disha looked cute in a floral dress. The two came in the same car and looked happy and chatty in each other's company and didn't try to shy away from shutterbugs too. And with a special message for Tiger Shroff's film, seems like Disha is ready to declare her love for Tiger too.

Disha and Tiger are definitely one of the most good looking couples in B-town. And just like Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor, thus couple too chooses not to talk about their relationship. But whenever they talk about each other, the fans go awww. Recently in an interview to BollywoodLife, Tiger Shroff confessed he enjoys working with Disha. He said, " It feels very natural to share scree with Disha." And the lady too misses working with her Befikre co-star.