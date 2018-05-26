Disha Patani gets temperature soaring as she grooves to her 'idol' Beyonce's beats - Watch video

Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned all heads with her latest performance on Beyonce's number as she paid tribute to her 'idol.' In the video, Disha turns up the temperature as she moves to Beyonce's iconic Coachella 2018 performance.

The star took to Instagram to flaunt her moves as she wrote, "Wanted to make this for a very long time, just for fun, a tribute to my idol @Beyonce. thanks @jamesdance_ for teaching me the block and @shariquealy for the cool edit."

She also thanked her choreographer, James. This is not the first time that the 'Befikra' star has flaunted her moves. Earlier her version of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' made her fans put on their dancing shoes.On the work front, Disha is all set to play the role of a trapeze artist in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.