'Disco Disco' song: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez burn the dance floor in this party number!

After building up the excitement of fans for the first song of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman, the makers of the film have finally released the Disco Disco song. On watching it for the first time, it may not appeal to a lot of people but on just listening to it, minus the visuals, the song appears to be a good addition to our disco playlists. It's not mind blowing, but it's not that bad either.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez burn the dance floor with their fantastic moves and sizzling chemistry. The duo look too good in a single frame together. However, at some points, we feel that the visuals didn't fall in sync with the lyrics of the song. However, this one will surely make it to the list of party songs for the season owing to its retro feels.

Disco Disco song has been crooned by Benny Dayal and Shirley Setia, composed by Sachin-Jigar and the lyrics have been penned by Vayu. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Watch the song right here and tell us what you think: