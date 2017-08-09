Dilip Kumar gets discharged from hospital, here's what Saira Banu has to say

Terming the whole ordeal as a "nightmare", wife and veteran actor Saira Banu says Dilip Kumar's discharge from Lilavati Hospital is nothing less than a miracle. "It seemed like a nightmare. I can't tell you how grateful I am to God. This has been a miracle. The doctors, nurses and fans have all made this possible. I am so excited that I cannot even speak. I am thankful to all of you and God that we have come out of this. This was a terrible thing to have happened," she told media after the discharge.

The legendary actor was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 2 due to kidney issues. As per Lilavati Hospital, his all vital parameters are reported to be stable. This was the third time the actor had been admitted to the hospital. In April last year, he was hospitalised due to fever and nausea.

Known as the 'Tragedy King', Kumar has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). Last seen on the big screen in 'Qila' in 1998, the actor was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.