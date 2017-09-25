Did you spot Rohit Shetty in the 'Golmaal Again' title track?

Rohit Shetty is back with the fourth film of his much loved franchise Golmaal. The trailer of Golmaal Again has already broken records in several hours of its release. The team of Golmaal 4 also unveiled its title track on Saturday.

While the song is all about fun and introduces the actors Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor among other, did you know that the director Rohit Shetty himself makes an appearance in the song?

We bet you would have missed him while watching the song but hey, when the entire cast is present in the title track, it's only fair that the helmer also makes an appearance. Rohit can be seen driving the orange car on which Arshad makes his entry in the song. At about 15 seconds in the video, one can see him at the driver's seat.

Watch the video here again and see if you can spot him:

We all know about Rohit's love for blowing away cars in his film. At the trailer launch event of the movie, when asked how many cars he's blown i Golmaal 4, Rohit said, "I'm on detox in this film" when Ajay butted in jokingly saying that he initially planned to blow up a lot of cars but then GST happened.

The4 movie is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.