Did you know? Tiger Shroff got his first girlfriend at 21!

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff

Share

Written By

Updated: Mar 24, 2018, 07:10 AM IST

Tiger Shroff, who recently visited the sets of India’s Next Superstars, made a startling revelation on the show. After the contestants gave a performance about young love, host Rithvik Dhanjani quizzed the Baaghi 2 actor how he asked his prom date out. Tiger replied that he never actually asked a girl out for prom and he always went with his friends. 

“In fact, I had my first girlfriend later than what a normal guy would have,” he confessed, adding, “We started dating when I was 21 or so. And I did not initiate the proposal, it was a mutually proposed relationship.” The actor who beats up bad guys on screen is a shy guy off it.

