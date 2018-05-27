Did you know this interesting fact about Salman Khan's Race 3 song 'Selfish'?

It is not just Salman Khan's lyrics and the actor's romance which makes the song Selfish a delight to watch, but it is a comeback of the combo of Atif Aslam and Salman too. Post the super hit track Dil Diyan Gallan from Salman's last film Tiger Zinda hai that the duo of Salman and Atif came together for Selfish.

Interestingly 'Selfish' marks Atif Aslam's return to the franchise who has earlier delivered 'Pehli Nazar Mein' and 'Be Intehaan' for the earlier installments respectively. Dil Diyan Gallan was loved by the audience and was heard on loop. the duo delivered yet another romantic track which is garnering great reviews already.

Building intrigue into the film, 'Selfish' is sure to get the audience excited to witness the story unfold. The song also features Daisy Shah along with Bobby Deol, further adding to the mystery of the characters.

The song Selfish came after Heeriye, which is a dance number featuring Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez. Remo D'Souza takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

The trailer of Race 3 gave glimpses of never seen before action stunts in India proving to be a treat to the audience. The film boasts of high octane stunts proving to be a visual delight for fans across all quarters.

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.