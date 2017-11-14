Did you know? Shah Rukh Khan used to ring others' doorbell and run away in childhood!

It's Children's Day and what better day to share some of the mischievous habits of King Khan from his childhood days. Shah Rukh Khan not only rules Bollywood, but also the hearts of millions of his fans. The actor, who never fails to charm us by his presence, amuse us with his humour and amaze us with his wit, was once a very naughty kid in childhood.

While today we're all smitten by the way he romances on screen and his gentlemanly ways, many will be surprised to know the tricks and mischiefs that he used to indulge in in his childhood. A report on an entertainment portal suggests that SRK was very fond of comics in his childhood and used to borrow money from his friends and family to buy comics. Reportedly, he said in an interview, "I remember borrowing money from friends and relatives to buy my favourite Lotpot comics and it’s so good to see the characters come to life. I was so fond of them. In fact, I like cartoons so much that even after a tiring day at work, I go back home and watch pre-recorded cartoons before going to bed."

Not just that, did you know that Shah Rukh Khan would love to ring other people's doorbells and then run away? "I don’t know whether kids do it today, but please don’t ban me from saying this. When we used to live in flats, two bad things that I used to do was firstly ring the other person’s bell and run away," he shared.

Shah Rukh further revealed the second mischief he used to do in childhood, "The second thing we used to do was explode people’s letter-boxes by keeping crackers in it. I remember, we used to live on the third floor and there used to be a girl on the fourth floor, whom everybody used to like. So once I exploded her letter-box as well.”