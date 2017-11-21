Did you know? Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar has this career goal!

The 17-year-long dry spell of India at the prestigious International beauty pageant of Miss World has been broken by Haryana's Manushi Chhillar who was crowned Miss World 2017 on November 18. The grand finale of the pageant was held at Sanya Arena in China, where Manushi competed against 108 beauties from across the globe.

Ever since the news broke, Manushi has been ruling the internet and social media platforms. Wishes started pouring in from all quarters as well. Soon after winning Femina Miss India competition, Manushi had stated, "I am going to make sure that the world remembers India" which she did indeed.

Manushi had also won the head to head challenge at Miss World along with the title of 'Beauty with a purpose'. It's a little known fact that she writes poetry and is a trained Kuchipudi dancer as well. While both her parents are in the medical profession, Manushi too has a career goal, which is to become a doctor. Her ambition ('Future doctor') is loud and clear on her Twitter bio which reads, "Miss World 2017 | fbb Femina Miss India World 2017 | Future doctor | Model | Artist | Dreamer & Achiever".

While most of the beauty queens turn to Bollywood soon after conquering the world, looks like Miss Chhillar is a bit different. In one of her interviews, she had stated that she would consider doing a film only if something very interesting comes along. Will she return to her medical studies after her tenure as Miss World 2017 is over? Let's wait and watch...