Did you know? It was daughter Jhanvi who chose Sridevi's husband for 'Mom'

Two years ago, Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, watched A Mighty Heart, director Michael Winterbottom's critically acclaimed film. The movie starred Angelina Jolie, who essayed the role of Mariane Pearl, wife of journalist-husband Daniel Pearl, who was killed by the Al Qaeda.

The star kid was impressed by Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui's cameos in the film. When dad Boney Kapoor was on the lookout for an actor to play Sridevi's husband in his upcoming home production, Mom, a year ago, Jhanvi pointed in Adnan's direction.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Boney was consider ing other options but Jhanvi, who has fol lowed Adnan's work in Pakistani cinema extensive ly, showed her dad A Mighty Heart and made sure he agreed to do a look test. Boney was impressed and had his team get in touch with Adnan, who immediately agreed to come on-board."

Mom is a woman-centric thriller helmed by Ravi Udyawar, also featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actress Sajal Ali as her 18-year-old stepdaughter. Actors Adnan and Sajal had already got their visas to film in Delhi, where the first schedule was to kick off. But it was rescheduled in the wake of Uri attacks and India's ban on Pakistani artistes.

A two-month schedule in freezing North Georgia, wrapped up in January. On the sets, Jhanvi was present along with sister Khushi. In March, shooting resumed again with the last leg being wrapped up in Bangkok. The source added, "Jhnavi got to interact with Adnan and Sajal. The unit enjoyed long lunches and dinners, bonding like a big happy family."