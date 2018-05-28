Did you know? Huma Qureshi ages from 20 to 50 in Rajinikanth's Kaala

It’s not often that one gets the opportunity to work with megastar Rajinikanth and Huma Qureshi will soon be seen opposite the cinema icon in Kaala. While nothing is known about her character in the film, sources reveal that the film has been shot in different timelines.

“Huma will be aging from a 20-year-old girl to a 50-year-old woman. She plays a strong, independent character who aids Rajini’s character,” says our source. Her solo poster that was unveiled last week has the actress sporting considerable grey hair, too.