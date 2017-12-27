Did you know? 'Hate Story 2' actress Surveen Chawla got married two years back in Italy

2017 seems to be the year of weddings. Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma surprised everyone with their wedding announcement early this month, Ileana D'Cruz also hinted at a secret wedding recently and now Surveen Chawla has broken a million hearts by announcing her marriage.

The actress who started her career in TV and went on to do a bold and beautiful role in Hate Story 2, surprised her fan early this morning with the most romantic picture ever. She captioned it, “And just like that, right in the middle of an extra-ordinary life, love gave us a fairy tale… #Married #bliss #EternalLove #GiveUsYourLove&Blessings.”

But wait the surprise doesn't end here. According to Bombay Times report, Surveen has been married for over two years now. She walked the aisle with businessman Akshay Thakker on July 28, 2015 in Northern Italy. Wow! in the times when the prying eyes of paparazzi combined with social media gets Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan's date in New York viral, this actress managed to hide it for two years.

The Mumbai daily also spilled beans on their love story and quoted a source saying “Surveen met Akshay through a common friend in 2013 and soon after, they fell in love. They got married in 2015, with only family and a handful of industry friends in attendance. It was Surveen’s dream to have a white wedding in a chapel located in a picturesque castle and Italy seemed like an apt choice. The couple was waiting for the right time to announce the wedding and had planned to do it in January 2018.”

On work front, the actress will soon be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series called Haq Se.

Congratulations to the couple.