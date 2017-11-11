Did you know? Deepika Padukone visited the 'Padmavati' temple in Tirupati!

While we saw a picture of Deepika Padukone in Tirumala temple recently, what is interesting and not known to many is that the actress also visited the Padmavathi temple there. Sources present at the temple revealed that Deepika did not just seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara, but also of Goddess Padmavathi.

Goddess Padmavathi happens to be the wife of Lord Venkateswara and also known to be the incarnation of goddess Lakshmi. Deepika, on several earlier occasions as well, has visited Tirumala but only this time she was spotted at the Padmavathi temple too.

A source close to the actress shares that she really wanted to visit the temple of the Goddess before the release of her next film, Padmavati, in which she essays the role of Rani Padmini. Visiting the temple was a surreal experience for Deepika.

Deepika removed time from the promotions of her upcoming film, Padmavati to make it for this personal trip.The actress has been receiving a lot of praise for the trailer and Ghoomar song from the film.

Recently a new poster of Deepika from the film was released and she completely owns up in just that one visual that creates the highest sense of Drama.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and is slated to hit the theatres on December 1.