Did you know? Arjun Rampal began shooting for 'Daddy' without Arun Gawli's written consent

From the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai comes the sensational true story of Arun Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared gangsters.

Today he remains an enigmatic figure, at once a volatile, power-hungry criminal for some and the respected “Daddy” or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to.

Arjun Rampal's upcoming film Daddy follows the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and a frustrated Police inspector with a secret history of his own. An unfolding jigsaw puzzle, told from different points-of-view and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.

But not many know that the actor started shooting for the film without having Gawli's written consent. Arjun reveals how it all started in a short video.

