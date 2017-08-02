Did you know? A Banarasi paan is now named after Shah Rukh Khan!

When superstar Shah Rukh Khan grooved to the song 'Khaike Paan Banaraswala' in 2011 film Don 2 little did he know that seven years later he will have a 'paan' named after him. During his recent trip to the city of temples to promote his new film Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh visited 70- year-old 'Tambulam Paan Shop' along with his co-star Anushka Sharma and director Imtiaz Ali and tasted the famous 'Banarasi paan', much to the delight of shopkeeper, Satish Kumar.

The superstar's visit has piqued the interest of customers, who are now thronging the shop to taste the 'paan' that SRK savoured. And in an effort to make the most of this popularity, Satish has re-christened the 'meetha paan' as 'Shah Rukh Khan' and is selling it for Rs 35.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will hit theatres this Friday.