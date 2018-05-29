Did Kareena Kapoor Khan just call Ranbir Kapoor commitment-phobic?

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who’s all set for a comeback post motherhood, in Veere Di Wedding, has a special role in the buddy flick. Kareena plays a Kalindi — a girl who’s in love but not ready for marriage because she’s commitment-phobic. Kareena’s character doesn’t want to conform to the basic rules and requirements of a marriage and when she was asked which male actor can play her part really well, she immediately answered, “Ranbir (Kapoor). He is perfect for this role.”

Given Ranbir’s string of relationships and break-ups, we wonder if this was an indication that her cousin brother too, suffers from commitment phobia in real life.