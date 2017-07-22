Did Karan Johar inspire Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez's song 'Disco Disco' in 'A Gentleman'?

For the latest soundtrack Disco Disco of the upcoming flick A Gentleman, music composers Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya got help from Karan Johar. The film's lead, Sidharth Malhotra, reportedly requested the multi-talented filmmaker as he is known for his passion for music and dance to pay them a visit.

It has been revealed that this song, which was initially not planned, was added to the album only after this impromptu meeting. The song, which is an outcome of a 30-minute candid jam session between the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, film directors Raj and DK and music composers Sachin Jigar, was created in a total runtime of 15 minutes.

The song, which has been sung by the talented Benny Dayal and Youtube sensation Shirley Sethia, has an electro bass disco vibe with a punjabi undertone. The song was released on July 20.

The movie, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.