Dhanush’s 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' to premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the largest film festival in the southern hemisphere, is scheduled to take place from 10th August to 22nd August, under the unifying theme of Inclusion. The festival this year will see over 60 films in 22 languages.

The line up of this year’s festival boasts of a diverse and distinct range of films, many of which will premiere for the first time in Australia and Victoria and some that have had critical success in the biggest festivals around the world. Over 13 days, audiences can watch works of pure excellence not just by noted Indian directors and documentary filmmakers, but also international directors who make films on India.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is proud to announce that Ken Scott’s 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir' is all set to have its Victorian premiere in Melbourne this year. The film, which stars prominent Tamil actor Dhanush, is an Indo- French co-production which is based on the international bestseller by Romain Puértolas, 'The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe'.

It revolves around the life of Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, played by Dhanush, a charming charlatan from Mumbai, who embarks on an extraordinary journey in search of a father he never knew. As he travels form India to France, UK, Spain, Italy and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey.

The film also stars notable actors from across the globe like Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty and Barkhad Abdi.Dhanush, who has won three National Awards for his contribution to Tamil cinema, said, “"Really excited to showcase the film for all my Australian fans. See you guys soon. ”

The producer of the film, Aditi Anand said "We are so happy to see that the Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir continues its trip around world, going from strength to strength and now landing in Australia for the wonderful film festivals in Sydney and Melbourne."

The festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said "We can’t wait to showcase the wonderfully charming film Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir - a very relevant film for all of us and what better way than to have one of India’s most loved stars Dhanush present his film for the first time to an Australian Indian audience. We are absolutely honored and can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful film to our festival. "