Dhanush and Kajol starrer VIP 2 to have this title in Hindi!

Kajol and Dhanush are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. The makers of the film have decided to give the film another title to give it a pan India appeal. This has been done especially keeping in mind the northern parts of India which amounts to a large chunk of the revenue.

Now, VIP 2 will be called VIP 2 (Lalkar) in the Hindi version of the movie. Much loved actress Kajol will be seen on the silver screen after 2 years. Her last released film was the 2015 movie Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking about the decision of having a separate title for the Hindi version of the film, director Soundarya Rajnikanth said, "It was a strategic move to make sure the film reaches across all states. With Kajol and Dhanush coming together in a movie for the first time, the title has to connect with the masses. Both the actors have a huge fan base in the North, so we thought of leveraging it thereby keeping a more relatable and easy name for the audience.”

The film will have Kajol playing the antagonist as she returns to Tamil cinema after about two decades. The movie is a sequel to the 2015 hit film Velailla Pattathari.