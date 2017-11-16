Dhadak to arrive with a big bang!

After a dream run at the box office, director Shashank Khaitan is all set for his third outing. His last two successful Dulhania films — Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania — brought heartland romance into focus. This time around, Shashank, who is a master at storytelling has set out on a new journey with two youngsters for Dharma Productions. Dhadak is a love story starring Janhvi and Ishaan. Produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the shooting of the film begins in December.

REVIVING ROMANCE

The film is an adaptation of the Marathi film Sairat, which struck a chord with the audience big time.

Sujay Kutty, Business Head, Zee Studios, says, “Some stories are immortal and Sairat is one such immortal story that touched a million hearts. It’s a moment of pride for Zee Studios to be recreating the magic of Sairat for the Hindi-speaking market. We are excited to be co-producing this film with Dharma Productions and look forward to the association.”

WELCOMING NEW TALENT

With two newcomers taking their first steps in Bollywood, Karan is excited to present these promising youngsters to the world of films. The film is slated to release on July 6, 2018.

Karan says, “At Dharma, we believe very strongly in promoting new talent. A host of first-time filmmakers, technicians, and actors have begun their journey in the entertainment industry from the corridors of our company. I am exhilarated and proud to present two sparkling new energies, new acting talents that will begin their cinema story with us. Janhvi and Ishaan in Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Also, I am very honoured to collaborate with Zee Studios on this ambitious adaptation of the humongously successful and celebrated Marathi film Sairat.”

Zee Studios and Dharma Productions present Dhadak, a Dharma Productions film.