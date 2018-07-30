â€˜Dhadakâ€™ Box Office Collection Day 10: Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's film rakes in Rs 63.4 crore

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s box office success, Dhadak, is continuing to do good business at the box office. While it still faces stiff competition from the likes of Sanju (which crossed the overall gross of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, might I add), it’s holding up pretty well and is not slowing down the way you’d expect a lot of other films to, crossing Rs 63 crores in weekend two.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted Dhadak's box office figures on social media, which showed that the film has maintained a steady collection rate right through its second weekend. The movie had an exceptionally good first weekend, and its second one isn’t too shabby either, with the Sunday gross of Rs 5.2 crores doubling the amount collected on Friday, which is a pretty good thing for a film featuring relative newcomers to the industry.

While Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 didn’t prove to be much of a box office gold mine, the sixth Mission Impossible movie is doing exceptionally well. Next week, however, is when the real challenge arises, with the release of Mulk, Karwaan and, especially, Fanney Khan.

Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan, stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, in her debut Bollywood role. It is an official remake of the 2016 Marathi hit, Sairat.