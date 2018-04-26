Devashish Makhija’s ‘Ajji’ receives global acclaim for its hard-hitting and realistic content

Filmmaker Devashish Makhija’s ‘Ajji’ which opened to critical acclaim and achieved international recognition has gone on to win numerous awards at major international film festivals.

‘Ajji’ known for its no holds barred realistic content played at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) where actor Sushma Deshpande received a special jury mention for her performance in the film. The film also won the actress The Flame Award at the UK Asian Film Festival. Not just that the film also won the Fresh Blood competition at the Beaune International Thriller Film Festival 2018.

Director Devashish Makhija says, “A niche genre film like ‘Ajji’ gets most of its traction and strength from film festival programmers, organisers, critics and audiences without whom such a film might never have been made even. The awards we have won tell us that we can keep making these films. To be able to keep doing this itself then is the biggest award.”

Ajji is a dark take on the classic fairy tale ‘Red Riding Hood’, ‘and was the official selection at the 2017 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) and showcased in the New Currents section of the 22nd Korean film extravaganza apart from being nominated for the Oxfam Best Film on Gender Equality Award category at the MAMI 19th Mumbai Film Festival with Star 2017.

The film also played as part of the India Gold category at the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI). Besides these, ‘Ajji’ also premiered at innumerable film festivals including Dharamshala International Film Festival, Singapore International Film Festival and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival.

‘Ajji’ tells the story of a sixty-five year old fragile arthritic grandmother who decides to take a brutal revenge when society fails to provide justice for the rape of her nine-year-old grand-daughter, serving as a bloody deterrent to all mankind.