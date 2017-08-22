Details about Suniel Shetty's character in Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez's 'A Gentleman' revealed!

'A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky' is inching closer to its release. With only three days left for the release, the makers of the film spill the beans on the antagonist Suniel Shetty's role.

The role of Suniel Shetty was kept under the wraps and it emerged as a surprise in the trailer. The trailer gave us glimpses of the actor, piquing our interest to know more about his character.

The co-director of 'A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky' Raj Nidimoru spoke about Suniel Shetty's inclusion in the film. Raj said, "We really wanted him and I really liked his role. He hadn't done a film for quite a while, he was really excited when he read the script and said, 'This is the kind of script I would like to be a part of'."

Revealing more about Suniel Shetty's character, Raj Nidimoru said, "He is a colonel, but not an active one and he is hunting Rishi". Explaining further co-director Krishna D.K added, "He is like a godfather to Rishi's character."

Sidharth Malhotra shared his experience about working with Suniel Shetty and said, "He's one of the nicest guys to work within the industry. He is really fit for his age."

Krishna D.K. also added, "And he brings presence to the screen.You don't have to do too much to set up the character. You just start showing him and he automatically starts coming with a little bit of presence and the moment you see Colonel he says 'yeah', that's so real. And I said he's the godfather and he said, 'yeah' you don't have to sell it."

It would be interesting to witness the evergreen actor Sunirl Shetty share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in Raj and D.K.'s action comedy. The trailer of 'A Gentleman: Sundar Susheel Risky' has intrigued everyone about the film because of the powerful action and light-hearted comedy.

The movie is all set to release on August 25, 2017.