Details about Aashka Goradia's sangeet outfit revealed!

Archana Kocchar, who is known for her bridal couture, and Aashka have known each other for over a decade and the actress loves the designer’s style

Aashka Goradia may be wearing her mother-in-law’s white wedding gown when she ties the knot with her American boyfriend Brent Goble in a church wedding on December 1, but for her sangeet, she has got Archana Kocchar to design her outfit.

Archana, who is known for her bridal couture, and Aashka have known each other for over a decade and the actress loves the designer’s style. Confirms Archana, “Aashka and my friendship goes a long way back and it’s lovely to dress her up for the most special occasion of her life. I understand her sensibilities very well and have designed a beautiful cold shoulder embroidered blouse and lehenga for her sangeet. We are also dressing up her fiancé Brent in a regal yet traditional sherwani for the occasion.”

The soon-to-be-bride, Aashka adds, “Archana has specifically helped me choose the outfit keeping our (her and Brent’s) love story in mind. The colour holds a symbolic value in our lives and the embroidery on the outfit is exquisite. I can’t wait to be dressed in this beautiful outfit on the special day!”