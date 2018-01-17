Trending#

Deepika Padukone to feature opposite Baahubali actor Prabhas?

  Wednesday 17 January 2018 19:01 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise changed the face of Telugu cinema and made Prabhas a name to reckon with in both national and international film industry. 

 
While Prabhas is currently engrossed with trilingual film Saaho also starring Shraddha Kapoor, the actor has been flooded with offers. Recently, Prabhas revealed that he has already given his nod to a Bollywood film, which he approved almost three years ago.

 
Now as per recent reports, Deepika Padukone has been approached to star opposite Prabhas in the film, which will also mark his much-awaited Bollywood debut. However, Deepika is yet to approve the film as the talk are still on.

 
  
 
The report also suggests that while Deepika is the first choice for the film, the makers are considering Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as well if Deepika turns it down. 

 
Meanwhile, Deepika is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Padmaavat, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to release on January 25 and will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman. 

 
 

    
   
