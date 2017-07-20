Deepika Padukone is our favourite cover girl, here's a look at her 3 steamy avatars

As we wait for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's queen Padmavati to be introduced, Miss Padukone is proving to be the hottest cover girls around.

Just two big releases in 2017 - xXx: Return of Xander Cage in January and Padmavati at year-end and Deepika Padukone continues to grab her our attention. The actress is in demand for being the cover girl of magazines across the globe. And in last two months, Miss Padukone has already given us 3 bold, sexy and memorable covers, making her our favourite cover girl 2017. So what if trolls can't resist body shaming, she makes for one of the most gorgeous face on magazine spread.

For the month of August, Deepika Padukone has been declared 'Unstoppable', and introduced as 'super stardom couldn't happen to a nicer girl' This leggy lass looks sexy and sporty at the same time in black outfit and red leather jacket to complete the look. Sporting high heels, black sports bra and a net top with her voluminous hair kept lose and of course the bronze make up to complete the look. You definitely can't take your eyes off those smokey eyes and endless legs in this one.

@feminaindia #unstoppable A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

The actress also features in Vanity Fair's August edition. And this international magazine has introduced her as 'She's the star from India who is dazzling in Hollywood, now she's got her eye on you" Saying all good things about our Mastani they even wrote, " Infectiously warm and approachable,this is one Indian star the rest of the world needs to keep an eye on.Just allow yourself a moment to be distracted by the exquisite jewels she is wearing and then you can go back to the woman herself." Do we need to say more?

BOOM! #vanityfair A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 5, 2017 at 4:08am PDT

She topped Maxim's list of top 100 hottest women beating Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson and many others and gave a memorable pose for the cover too! Looking hot in a white two piece by Swapnil Shinde and high black heels by Christian Louboutin and wet hair pulled pack...Miss Padukone's look got trolled for her choice of outfit as some self-acclaimed fashion critics compared her outfit to an oversize baby diaper.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:18am PDT

Deepika Padukone is reliving her modelling days for magazine photoshoots, and we surely can't get enough of it.