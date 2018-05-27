Deepika Padukone is giving us super-woman vibes, already - Check pics from GQ Best Dressed 2018

Deepika Padukone turned up looking like a femme fatale in an all-black outfit at the GQ Best Dressed event, on May 26. The actress turned heads in a pair of Saint Laurent leather shorts, black over-sized see-through chiffon top by Balmain, black stockings and Christian Louboutin heels. In a first, Deepika tied her hair in a high long-braid.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Deepika has been approached for Bollywood's first female superhero film, which would apparently be modelled on Hollywood's Gal Gadot-starrer Wonder Woman. And if Deepika's latest appearance is something to go by then she seems to have already gotten in the mood of the film. Be it her long flowy cape or her warrior-princess hairstyle, the actress looked absolutely ready to enter a sci-fi film.

"Deepika’s avatar is being fashioned after Gal Gadot’s in Wonder Woman. The developments have been kept under wraps with a creative team holding discreet meetings with Deepika on a regular basis. Presently, a running bid is on for Rs 300 crore among multiple investors...The 32-year-old-actress will begin training extensively in mixed martial arts and different styles of hand-to-hand combat. Since this is a first-of-its-kind mega project, the timelines for pre-production will be long and the project will go on the floors next year" a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Apart from her outfit, if there was something that was unmissable at the GQ event last night, then it was her killer smile. Deepika has never looked this happy and content at an event. She was seen catching up with a lot of industry people and the grin just didn't fade. Now we can't decide whether it was because of the super-hero film that she has bagged or has it got something to do with her impending marriage with Ranveer Singh. Either ways, it was a delight to see her at her happiest best.

Deepika Padukone at GQ Best Dressed event 2018 -

There were reports that Deepika hadn't signed any films after Padmaavat apart from Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Sapna Didi', which has been currently put on hold due to her co-star Irrfan Khan's health woes. But, now that our golden girl finally has a film in hand, it seems her mojo is back.