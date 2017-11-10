Deepika Padukone has NOT signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi biopic - 'Gustakhiyaan'

Speculations have been rife that the actress has been roped in for the film based on the romance between poets Sahir Ludhianvi and Amrita Pritam

Deepika Padukone, who's currently busy in the promotions of her next release with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled, Padmavati has not signed the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic with the helmer. Deepika and SLB have previously worked together in movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ramleela and Bajirao Mastani.

While Padmavati marks their third collaboration, speculations have been rife that DP has already been roped in for Bhansali's next project after Padmavati. Reportedly, SLB will begin working on the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, chronicling his romance with poet Amrita Pritam in the film titled Gustakhiyaan.

Initially, Priyanka Chopra was to do the film wit SLB but recent reports suggested that it's Deepila who will be seen in the movie. Now, in an interview with Filmfare, when DP was asked if she is indeed a part of the film, the actress said 'No' adding that that the only film she has signed till now is Vishal Bhardwaj's next - Sapna Didi. The gangster drama will have Deepika's Piku co-star Irrfan Khan and will be directed by Honey Trehan.