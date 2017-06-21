Decoding Shah Rukh Khan’s distressed charm!

A pair of reflector aviator sunnies is all he needs to accessorise his look and we aren’t complaining

Known for an unmistakable, effortless cool, Shah Rukh Khan always has had a rough, rugged, worn-out feel to his style over the years. It’s never too polished, preppy or put together.

There’s always an element of distressed, shredded or acid-washed feel to his ensembles. Whether it’s his T-shirts, bomber jackets or denim shirts — everything has a rough, textured, frayed touch to it which complements his don’t-give-a-damn personal style to the T.

Also, he likes to team his shredded pieces with either a pair of laid back denims, cargo pants or camouflage printed khakis. A pair of reflector aviator sunnies is all he needs to accessorise his look and we aren’t complaining!