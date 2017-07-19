'Dangal' director Nitesh Tiwari pens down a love story for wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari with 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'

Trailer for the upcoming rom-com, Bareilly Ki Barfi, has already been unveiled today and director Nitesh Tiwari seemed visibly excited at an informal trailer launch event.

Talking about being involved in his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's upcoming directorial, Nitesh Tiwari who has co-written the rom-com with Shreyas Jain shared,“I was sceptical only during Nil Battey Sannata (Ashwiny's debut film) as I had not attended even a single day's shoot and had no idea what Ashwiny was doing. But after seeing the film, I have stopped questioning her".

Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leads is a sweet love story, set in the small town of Uttar Pradesh, and is inspired by personal experiences.

The director goes on to reveal that both Shreyas and he come from small towns in Madhya Pradesh and their script borrows from the lives that they have lived. “There are characters modelled on people we have grown up with. This is the first time we have written something lighthearted and quirky and I'm eager to see the audience's response".

Junglee pictures in association with BR Studios present Bareilly Ki Barfi, The film is scheduled to release on August 18, 2018.