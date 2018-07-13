Dance Deewane: Karan Johar’s reveals his favourite 2 songs

Karan Johar has directed and produced several films, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Besides boasting of lavish locales, his movies are also known for their chartbusting soundtracks.

However, not many songs from his flicks have made to his all-time favourite list. The filmmaker, who recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane to promote his upcoming film Dhadak, revealed, “There are only two songs that mean a lot and are very special to me — the title tracks of both, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The lyrics and feel of the songs are very much relatable to me.”