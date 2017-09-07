Daisy Shah preps for her next Salman Khan's Da-Bangg tour

Daisy Shah, who was a part of Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg world tour is readying to leave for her next one with the superstar. While the first tour covered New Zealand, Hong Kong and Sydney, the next one will kickstart in London. Daisy says, “I’m glad I’m a part of this tour once again and I hope it just continues to be like that. It’s such a feel good factor. I’ll be performing on a few songs like Jai Ho, Tu Ishaq Mera, Tere Naina, Photocopy, Nacho Re, Kala Chasma and Devil.” The actress will be leaving on September 14. Others who will be part of the tour are Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Sooraj Pancholi, Maniesh Paul, Prabhu Dheva and Badshah. There will be two shows — one in London and the other in Birmingham.