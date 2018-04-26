DaasDev director excited about Avengers: Infinity War as well as his own film

Weekend is round the corner and what else could be as tempting as watching some great movies with a bucket full of popcorns. Sudhir Mishra’s DaasDev and Marvel’s X-men family; Avengers are coming to seize your interest on April 27. Not only the moviegoers are excited about the two films but acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra is also looking forward to his upcoming film DaasDev which is co-incidentally falling on the same date for release.

The director took to twitter to share his zest. He feels the coming weekend is stored with a lot of action-packed performances and gruelling ‘Revenge’ game. His tweet reads, “Dekhiye Avengers ka Revenge Aur DaasDev mein dekhiye Paro ka Revenge !!!! “

Political drama on one hand to make you mount on your seat with startling twists and the enthralling X-men team on the other, to give a literal battlefield experience, this summer weekend would be like no other!

Touted as Sudhir Mishra career defining magnum opus, Daas Dev boasts of a stellar star cast with Rahul Bhat as Dev, Richa Chadha as Paro and Aditi Rao Hyderi as Chandni. In sync with the lead cast, is Saurabh Shukhla will be seen in one of the most complex roles of his career alongside Vipin Sharma, Dalip Tahil, Deep Raj Rana, Anil Sharma and Sohaila Kapoor. Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Singh will also be seen in special appearances in the film.

Daas Dev, produced by Sanjeev Kumar of Saptarishi Cinevision and Presented by Gaurav Sharma of Storm Pictures is slated to release worldwide on April 27, 2018.