CONFIRMED: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati release delayed!

After a lot of speculations, it has been confirmed that the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been delayed. The film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in titular roles, was slated to hit the theatres on December 1 this year.

The film was subitted to the CBFC for certification by it was returned to the makers citing 'incomplete application'. Reportedly, the disclaimer citing whether the film is based on historical evidences or is a work of fiction was missing.

The production house, Viacom18 motion pictures sent out an official release confirming the delay in the release of Padmavati. Here's what it read:

"Viacom18 Motion Pictures, the studio behind ‘Padmavati’ has voluntarily deferred the release date of the film from December 1st 2017. Along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, amongst the most gifted film makers of his generation, Viacom18 Motion Pictures has created a beautiful cinematic masterpiece in ‘Padmavati’ that captures Rajput valour, dignity and tradition in all its glory. The film is an eloquent portrayal of a tale that will fill every Indian with pride and showcase our country’s story-telling prowess across the globe. We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification. We always have and are committed to continue following the established procedure and convention. We have faith that we will soon obtain the requisite clearances to release the film. We will announce the revised release date of the film in due course. We stand firm in our commitment to tell endearing tales that resonate with our audiences the world over as we have in the past with our other projects such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Queen’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ and many more."

Viacom18 company spokesperson

This piece of news come after repeated massive protests against the release of the film by several Fringe groups like Shri Rajput Karni Sena. There have been reports of vandalism and outbursts from parts of Rajasthan and Bhopal.

Protests over the film ‘Padmavati’ got the endorsement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday as she wrote to the Union minister of Information and Broadcasting to delay its release till “necessary” changes were made. In a letter to the union minister Smriti Irani, chief minister Raje has insisted that ‘required changes’ should be made in the movie to protect ‘public sentiments’ from being hurt (Read full report here).

Earlier, shortly after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had refused to certify the film and sent it back to its makers as the application was 'incomplete', the production house showed the feature film to a select section of the media, to clear any doubts regarding distortion of facts of misrepresentation of history/religion in the film. This move was slammed by the CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. Joshi said he was "disappointed" that the movie was being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels, without the CBFC members having seen or certified it, and called it an attempt to subvert the exiting norms (Read full report here).