Confirmed! Prabhas to pair up with Shraddha Kapoor in 'Saaho'

The makers of Saaho have put all the rumours and speculations to rest by officially announcing the leading lady of their film and it's none other than Shraddha Kapoor. The leading lady of Saaho has been the talk of the town ever since the film was announced. The search has finally ended as Shradhha Kapoor has been finalized for the part.

Shraddha Kapoor who rose to fame with Aashiqui 2 and gained an immense fan following with every movie she was a part of thereafter, will be romantically paired opposite Prabhas, who has become a household name across India post the success of Baahubali franchise.

The makers are quite excited to welcome Shraddha to the Saaho family. It will be very interesting to see this fresh pairing on the silver screen.

Post Baahubali, there were a lot of names of actresses doing the rounds, who were keen to do the film but makers felt Shraddha fit the role perfectly. Producers (Vamsi and Pramod) of UV Creations confirmed the news saying, "Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us."

They further added, "Saaho is Prabhas's first film being shot in Hindi and so it's very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high octane action scenes in the film."

Saaho, which is Prabhas' ambitious hi tech action drama has already kick-started shoot and it is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

The Bollywood debut of Prabhas has been one of the most anticipated topics for the audience. Saaho will mark the Hindi debut of the Baahubali star. Prabhas starts filming for the same from mid-August. A massive set has been erected for Saaho in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Saaho will also see Neil Nitin Mukesh playing the antagonist. The teaser of the film was released with Baahubali: The Conclusion. Saaho will showcase high-octane action sequences for which the makers have roped in a world acclaimed action choreographer.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year.