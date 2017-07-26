Confirmed! Abhishek Bachchan to play Sahir Ludhianvi in his biopic

The coveted role of Sahir Ludhianvi, who wrote some of the most influential film songs like Jinhe Naaz Hai Hind Par Woh Kahaan Hai (Pyaasa) and Woh Subah Kabhi Toh Aayegi (Phir Subah Hogi), is going to be played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek, who has been lying low lately, has lost close to 12 kilos to play the lean and luminous poet. He has been quietly familiarising himself with Sahir’s lyrics, some of them — Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon and Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein — were lip-synced by his father Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Chopra’s Kabhi Kabhie.

The Sahir biopic to be directed by debutante Jasmeet Reen, and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali would see Abhishek playing a real-life character for the third time in his career after Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and Guru.

Although his wife Aishwarya and dad Amitabh have worked SLB, this will be the actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.