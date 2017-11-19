CM Vasundhara Raje puts a leash on ‘Padmavati’ release

Protests over the film ‘Padmavati’ got the endorsement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday as she wrote to the Union minister of Information and Broadcasting to delay its release till “necessary” changes were made. In a letter to the union minister Smriti Irani, chief minister Raje has insisted that ‘required changes’ should be made in the movie to protect ‘public sentiments’ from being hurt.

Even as the chief minister upheld the freedom of movie producers to work according to their will, it’s the raging protests at state that she could not ignore.

“The producers have the right to make movie according to their understanding, however, the Constitution also provisions for logical control on even the fundamental rights to protect law and order, morality and public sentiments from being hurt,” writes chief minister.

In her letter, CM Raje, has also recommended that the censor board should taken into consideration all possible outcomes before issuing certificate to the movie.

Rajasthan has been witnessing a series of protest across the state for several weeks over alleged distortion of historical facts in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie ‘Padmavati’. The protests further inflamed with release of the ‘Ghoomar’ video that many of those protesting find contradictory to dignity of the Chittorgarh queen on whose backdrop the movie script has been plot.

Spearheaded by erstwhile royal families protest of the movie has garnered support from many communities and even other religious organisations at Rajasthan. As protests continue against the movie across the state, the chief minister’s letter was received with welcome by them and a representative delegation from representatives from former Merwar state personally met her to thank for the support.

RAKHI FILES FIR

After being threatened for extending support for ‘Padmavati,’ Rakhi Sawant said she has filed an FIR against the Rajput Karni Sena members. Earlier, in response to Rakhi’s video, wherein she supported Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the stars of the film, Karni Sena allegedly declared that they will blacken her face for lending her support to the film.

‘UNNECESSARY’ ROW

Terming the whole controversy surrounding ‘Padmavati’ as ‘unnecessary,’ Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member, Kailash Masoomhas said Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum-opus should not be opposed before watching it.