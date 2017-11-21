Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday to debut opposite Tiger Shroff in 'Student of the Year 2'?

After a lot of speculations, Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 is finally gearing up for its release next year, with the first poster of the film featuring Tiger Shroff being launched on Monday. While Tiger was finalised as the male lead, several reports have been doing the rounds as to which actresses will be casted opposite him in SOTY 2. Even with the first look poster out, the makers are yet to confirm the actresses in the film.

Now as per a report in BollywoodLife, Chunky Panday’s daughter, Ananya Panday​ is in talks for starring opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of the Year 2. Ananya is hugely popular on social media and has been prepping for her Bollywood debut for long with the makers considering her since a while now. If the report is to be believed, we might hear the big announcement soon.

As a source close to the development revealed to BollywoodLife, “The makers had shortlisted a lot of candidates for Student of the Year 2, but looks like they have nearly signed Ananya Pandey for the part. She fits the part perfectly and the team is really excited about this talented, new actress. Advance talks are underway and an announcement is being awaited.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s names were also being considered for the film but with Sara choosing Kedarnath and Janhvi choosing Dhadak as the debut films, it seems SOTY 2 is all set to fall into Ananya’s kitty.

However, even if Ananya is finalised, the makers need to search for as one more debutante actress, as the film is a two heroine project.

The film, a sequel to the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer, will be directed by Puneet D Malhotra.