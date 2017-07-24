Chunky Pandey in Prabhas' next 'Saaho'

Prabhas’ next film after Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho, is finally on the floors. The actor is paired with his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty in the film, while Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the prime antagonist. Now, we hear Chunky Panday has joined the cast. A source close to the actor confirms, “Chunky will be doing Saaho. He loved the idea that went behind scripting the futuristic film and has a special role.” We’re hoping his role isn’t another comic relief in the film, again!