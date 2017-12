The wedding season in Bollywood is not over. Not after Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma wedding in Italy became nation's obsession.

Baadshaho actress, Ileana D'Cruz has very subtly announced her marriage to her long-time beau Andrew Kneebone. Just like everyone, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to wish Merry Christmas. She shared her blurry image in front of a Christmas tree and captioned it 'photo by hubby'

Just like John Abraham took to Twitter in 2014 to wish everyone a happy new year from 'John and Priya Abraham'. Ileana's Christmas post on Instagram introduces us to her 'hubby'

The actress who had a decent year with the release of Mubarakan and Baadhshaho has ended the year with a bang!

Ileana has been living-in relation with Andrew for a while and earlier in an interview to Mid-Day had said, "I think marriage and live-in relationship aren't really different. It is just a piece of paper that separates the two. Marriage is great for a lot of people. It changes a lot of things between two people, but I don't look at it in that way. My commitment towards him is not going to change."

Love is all you bloody need. A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:21am PDT

On work front, Ileana D'Cruz is a on signing spree in Bollywood. She will be reuniting with Ajay Devgn in Raid, teaming up with Saif Ali Khan in Uzma Ahmed's biopic and will also play the lead role in Shahid Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu.