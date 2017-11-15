Check this! Shah Rukh Khan dancing with AbRam will melt your heart

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest kid, AbRam Khan is a star in himself with the paparazzi never leaving his side. His cuteness has surpassed all fan following that the SRK has himself, claims the doting father.

Though we don’t get to see AbRam so often apart from his outings with the Khans, Shah Rukh makes sure to post photos with his kids once in awhile. Now on the occasion of Children’s Day yesterday, Shah Rukh posted a video of AbRam on social media where he is seen dancing around as he wishes his siblings Suhana and Aryan a Happy Children's Day. He captioned the video as, "A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day of kids."

A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day of kids. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Well, looking at the adorable video of the star kid, we just wonder what is Aryan and Suhana’s reaction to this little munchkin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s film, where he will be seen playing a dwarf. The film, which is slated to release on December 2018, will also star Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.