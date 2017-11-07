Check this! Ranveer Singh’s new look after he winds up shooting for 'Padmavati'

The actor has finally given up his bearded avatar

Ranveer Singh’s bearded avatar, which he has been sporting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, had us swooning over him for a year. But now the actor know for his experimental sense of style, has surprised us once again with his new look.

Padmavati actor who recently wrapped up Bhansali film has chopped off his long ‘Alauddin Khilji’ locks and is now seen donning a short haircut. On Monday, the actor posted a series of videos on his social media which showed his hair before, during and after the haircut. Check out his look here:

Old me A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:12am PST

In process A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:12am PST

New me ! Voila ! A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Apart from starring alongside Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in SLB’s magnum opus which releases on December 1, Ranveer will be seen in cricket legend Kapil Dev’s biopic by Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Apparently, his new look is for Zoya’s film where he will feature opposite Alia Bhatt. Well, how do you like his new ‘back to basics’ avatar?