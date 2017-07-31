Check Pics: Shah Rukh Khan visits Varanasi for the first time for 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' promotions

Shah Rukh Khan who is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal visited Varanasi also popularly known as Banaras, for the very first time. The actor arrived in the holy city along with Anushka Sharma and director Imtiaz Ali at the Varanasi airport today.

The actor has already travelled to Rajasthan, Gujrat and Punjab and is now promoting the film in Banaras. It is for the very first time the actor will be visiting the city in his career. The renowned Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari is said to be hosting SRK in Banaras and he wants to make sure that the city visit becomes memorable for SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan has plans to interact with college students and touch upon subjects pertaining to the cinema and film making. Some fan clubs shared pictures of team JHMS's arrival in Varanasi on social media platforms.

Check them out here:

SRK arrives at the Varanasi airport for Jhms promotions with Anushka and Imtiaz. pic.twitter.com/lGH5rGe7zk — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 31, 2017

The King arrives at Varanasi for promotion of #JHMS.He looks dapper as always. pic.twitter.com/YI7SbLYUFD — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) July 31, 2017

Jab Harry Met Sejal's music has been ringing the right bells. In a very short span of time, the songs from the film have become a huge rage amongst the audience.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film is all set to release on August 4 2017.