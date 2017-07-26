In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan take baby Taimur for his first foreign trip

Swiss vacation has been an annual ritual for Saifeena even before they got hitched. And now Saif Ali Khan and begum Kareena Kapoor Khan took baby Taimur for his first international trip to their favourite place. The royal family of Bollywood was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night, when baby Taimur was nestled in daddy's arms while fabulously dressed for a late night flight, Kareena Kapoor posed and pouted for the shutterbugs. Apart from Bebo's fashionable look in contrast to Saif's formal dressing, we couldn't help but notice that Bollywood's cutest baby has got a new hairdo

Check pics here:

Saif Ali Khan has been working non-stop! Apart from shooting for his dark comedy Kaalakandi, the actor was also seen as IIFA host and of course dealing with the nepotism debate after that. But now Nawab of Pataudi with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur are going to enjoy a two week vacation in Switzerland. Saifeena had been planning the vacation for a long time as they have been busy after their son was born in December last year. To make sure they enjoy some private family time with their son,the family took off for Gstaad in Switzerland Alps. While talking about the vacation Kareena said,"If you hold a gun to my head and ask for my last wish,I'd want one last holiday in Gstaad. It's the most beautiful and romantic place in the world." The couple has been going to the same place for years. Ever since they got married, they plan out a short trip to Gstaad where they stay at Gstaad Palace every year for the love of the mesmerising beauty the place is known for.

When asked about her plans and what she would do there Kareena says, "I'm not a backpacker. I'm a luxury traveller. I like to relax and shop when on a vacation and am completely cut off from the city. Saif will go skiing, and I will treat myself to spas and massages."