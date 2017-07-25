Check pics here: Sonam Kapoor can pull off a low cut outfit and how

We can't get over this fashionable actress and her love for dangerously sexy outfits

When it comes to fashion, Sonam Kapoor has the last word in Bollywood. The actress who made heads turned at Ralph and Ruso's fashion show in Paris and then Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's show in Mumbai, has been busy travelling with beau Anand Ahuja. But her Instragram account gives a sneak peak into latest fashion updates and of course collection from her fashion label. Sonam's current favourite style seems to be dangerously low cut outfits. Flaunting her curves a little cleavage show too, Miss Kapoor has nailed the sexy look. Here's a proof

1. The brand ambassador of Loreal shot for a commercial recently and posted an uber hot picture straight from the sets. Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a nude dress and a peak-a-boo of her matching lingerie, with her long straight hair flowing over her shoulders.

Had an amazing time shooting for L’Oreal Paris Pure Clay Masks! Checkout my BTS images from L’Oreal only in my App! #InstaDetox @lorealmakeup @lorealindia A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

2. Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor were bonding in New York recently. And the selfie gave us a glimpse of her flower print maxi dress with ample cleavage show.

If you are always trying to be normal, you’ll never know how amazing you can be.” – Maya Angelou #tobeingamazing @anushkasharma A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:46am PDT3.

3. Sonam Kapoor wished her favourite designer Anamika Khanna on social media, and once again proved that confidence is the only thing that makes low cut outfits look red hot!

You bring out sartorial elegance in your style like none other! Happy Birthday dear @anamikakhanna.in! Have a great one! A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

4. She fits in the role of a girl-next-door like no one else, but Sonam Kapoor's transformation into a seductress for magazine shoots also is also hard to be missed.

5. Her 'Cannes'tastic journey in 2017 proved Sonam Kapoor is a lady boss when it comes to flaunting her curves in low cut attires, our favourite is her golden mermaid look.