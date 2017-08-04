Check Pics: Esha Gupta latest lingerie photoshoot pictures are breaking the internet!

The actress has also blocked comments on a few of her Instagram pictures...

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is turning up the heat by posting the latest pictures from his lingerie photoshoot on her Instagram account one by one. Some days ago, she had shared the first set of pictures in lingerie, and those went viral on social media platforms in no time. Now, Esha has shared the next set of pictures from her lingerie photoshoot and they're breaking the Internet already.

However, one thing that caught our attention was that she has blocked comments on some of her pictures, probably due to the vulgar comments of some of the netizens. The pictures have been shot by fashion photographer Arjun Mark. He had also shared a teaser video of the shoot on his Instagram account earlier in July.

While in the first set of pictures Esha can be seen in a black lacy bikini set, in the latest pictures she adorns white lingerie. The actress who was last seen in Commando 2 and will next be seen in the film Baadshaho.

