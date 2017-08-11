Check pics: Esha Gupta is unstoppable as she now goes butt naked in her latest photoshoot pictures!

Esha leaves little to imagination and bares it all...

Looks like there's no stopping Esha Gupta. The sultry actress has been raising the temperature one Instagram post at a time, setting the screens on fire with her latest photos.

The actress has been posting a number of semi-nude pictures on her Instagram account lately and in her latest post, she's left little to imagination and bared it all as she went butt naked this time. Like it has been the trend, the pictures have already gone viral. One of the pics has got over 28k likes in less than 2 hours. Much like her previous pics, the comments in these pictures are also blocked.

It all began with Esha Gupta, sharing pictures from her lingerie photoshoot with fashion photographer Arjun Mark. The first few pics were in a black lingerie, which was followed by lacy white ones. Post that, Esha has been unstoppable. She first went topless, using pomegranates sliced into halves to cover her assets. Many thought that would be the end of it, but Esha took everyone by surprise once again by going butt naked this time.

Speculations are rife that these pictures may be her agenda of promoting her own lingerie line, which she plans to launch soon. Or is it?

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram pictures right here:

