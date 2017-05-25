Check pics: Amitabh Bachchan met his 103-year-old fan, what happened next is HEART-WARMING!

The actor is currently shooting for a movie titled '102 Not out' with Rishi Kapoor...

Recently, the first look of the film 102 Not Out which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in the aged roles was out and it became viral on social media platforms instantly. Now, Big B, who plays the 102 year old grandfather in the film, recently met with his fan Christine, who is 103 years old in real life.

Christine is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and she had been trying to meet him for years.Finally, when Big B got to know of her, he met Christine and even posted some pictures of his interaction with her. Christine was so overwhelmed on meeting her favourite star, her reactions cannot be put to words. She even blessed Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account and tweeted about his meeting, writing, "T 2433 - 103 yrs old Christine, my fan had wished to see me for years .. today I did ! SO sweet and cute ..blessed me too .. 103 years !!"

Check out the pictures here: